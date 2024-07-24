Ederson's Man City future uncertain - Guardiola

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 July 2024

Source: BBC

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he cannot be sure Ederson will remain at the club this summer.



The Brazilian goalkeeper has been the subject of interest from the Saudi Pro League.



Guardiola said at the end of last season he still regarded Ederson as his first-choice goalkeeper, even though he chose back-up Stefan Ortega for the first-leg of their Champions League quarter-final with Real Madrid.



Speaking after his side's 4-3 friendly defeat by Celtic in North Carolina, Guardiola said: "I'd like him to stay but it depends on other clubs."