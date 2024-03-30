Edmund Addo determined to shine for Black Stars amid position switch

Sports News of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Edmund Addo has shown his determination to enhance his performance and give his best for the Black Stars whenever he is given the chance to play again.



Addo recently took part in the Ghana squad's matches against Nigeria and Uganda during the March international break.



Despite playing as a centre-back, he believed he did well in both matches.



Addo stated, "The coaches prepared me physically and mentally to adapt to the new role. This increased my confidence, and I believe I performed well in both games, but there is still room for improvement."



After the March international break, the Black Stars' upcoming fixture is set for June, where they will compete against Mali and Central African Republic in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



Addo is confident in his ability to earn a spot in the team but understands that the coaching staff makes the squad selection.



"I am confident about being part of the team, but the coaching staff decides who gets called up at a specific time. All I have to do is keep working hard at the club level to persuade the coach to secure a place in the squad," he mentioned.