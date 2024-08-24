Edo Queens clinch WAFU B title, secure CAF Women’s Champions League spot

Sports News of Saturday, 24 August 2024

Edo Queens of Nigeria have emerged victorious in the WAFU B CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers, clinching the title with a decisive 3-0 win against Benin’s Ainonvi FC in the final held on Friday.



The Nigerian team secured their spot in the CAF Women’s Champions League scheduled for later this year by scoring three goals in the first half at



the Stade de La Paix de Bouaké. Suliat Abideen initiated the scoring just before halftime, taking advantage of their dominance in midfield to penetrate the Benin defense.



Edo Queens extended their advantage in the 59th minute with a goal from Emem Essien, who has been a standout performer throughout the tournament.



Essien's remarkable solo run allowed her to skillfully evade the Benin goalkeeper, Alassane Sauratou, from close range, demonstrating her exceptional talent and poise.



The final goal came in the 76th minute when Ainonvi FC’s Elizabeth Ukandu inadvertently directed the ball into her own net while under pressure from the persistent Edo Queens offense.



Although Ainonvi FC created multiple scoring chances, they were unable to breach the steadfast Edo Queens defense, which successfully maintained a clean sheet.



With this triumph, Edo Queens take over from Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa Ladies as WAFU B champions and will represent the region in the 2024 TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League, where they will strive to uphold their remarkable performance on the continental level.