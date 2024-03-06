Egypt dominates table tennis at 2023 African Games opener

Tennis News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Egypt started the 2023 African Games with an impressive performance in table tennis, winning both the men's and women's singles titles at the Accra International Conference Centre on Tuesday.



In the women's final, Hana Goda defeated Africa's number one ranked player, Dina Meshref, in a closely fought match, winning the gold with a score of 4-2.



In the men's division, Mohamed Assar Omar of Egypt won a thrilling match against Nigeria's Quadri Aruna, coming back to win 4-3 and secure the gold.



However, there was a delay in medal production and the ceremony did not take place as planned. Egypt currently leads the medal table with four, followed by Nigeria with two, while Algeria and Senegal have one each.



It's worth noting that the host nation, Ghana, has yet to secure a medal, with their table tennis representatives being eliminated in the initial rounds.



The opening ceremony of the 2023 African Games is scheduled for March 8, 2024, at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.