Egypt hit back twice to draw with Ghana after Salah injury

Sports News of Friday, 19 January 2024

Source: BBC

Egypt fought back twice to draw 2-2 with Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations after a lively second half in Abidjan.



Mohammed Kudus blasted in to put Ghana ahead in first-half stoppage time, a minute after Pharaohs captain Mohamed Salah was forced off through injury.



Omar Marmoush levelled but West Ham's Kudus quickly restored the Black Stars' lead with a deflected effort.



However, Mostafa Mohamed stabbed in to give Egypt their second point and leave Ghana winless after two Group B games.



There were late chances at either end to win it, with Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori saving Emam Ashour's shot before Pharaohs keeper Mohamed El Shenawy failed to clear a corner which Iddrisu Baba could not divert goalwards.



Chris Hughton's Black Stars lost their opening game against Cape Verde and the four-time continental champions are on the brink of a second successive group-stage exit from the Afcon finals.



Cape Verde will secure top spot in Group B if the islanders beat Mozambique on Tuesday (14:00 GMT), with both Egypt and Ghana waiting to find out what they will require from the final round of games on Monday.



The 24-team format means three points may be enough to qualify as one of four best third-placed sides.