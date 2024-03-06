Egyptian FA struggles to reach Mohamed Salah for national team duty

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

It has been brought to attention that the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) is facing challenges in reaching out to Liverpool player Mohamed Salah.



The EFA has high hopes of including the Pharaoh's captain in the national team squad for the upcoming March international break.



During this break, the newly appointed head coach Hossam Hassan, and his team will participate in the Winsunited Cup in the UAE, alongside Tunisia, Croatia, and New Zealand.



Ehab El-Komy, a board member of the EFA, has stated that they have been unable to establish contact with Mohammed Salah, despite there being no issues between the player and the new head coach.



"The Egyptian national team, under the leadership of Hossam and Ibrahim Hassan, has not been able to communicate with Mohamed Salah thus far.



"There has not been a meeting between Hossam Hassan and Mohamed Salah yet, but there is no disagreement between the two parties," he explained.



The EFA board member further added, "The Minister of Sports will facilitate a meeting between the two parties to foster a harmonious atmosphere within the team.



"The relationship between the Minister of Youth and Sports, Ashraf Sobhi, and Mohamed Salah is excellent. There is an agreement between the EFA and him to address any issues concerning the national team."



Despite the current challenges, the EFA anticipates that Mohammed Salah will join the team and represent Egypt in the Winsunited Cup.