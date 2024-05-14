Egyptian referee appointed for crucial Mali vs Ghana World Cup qualifier

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Source: 3news.com

Egyptian Amin Omar Mohamed has been appointed as the centre referee for the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier between Mali and Ghana in Bamako in June.



Assisting Mohamed will be his compatriots Abouelregal Mahmoud Ahmed Kamel Ahmed, Ibrahim Ahmed Hossameldin Taha, and Hassan Elghandour Ahmed, who will serve as Assistant I, Assistant II, and fourth referee, respectively.



Referee Assessor duties will be undertaken by Algeria’s Abid Charef Mehdi, while Senegal’s Balde Yaya has been named Match Commissioner, overseeing the overall conduct and organization of the match.



Mohamed previously officiated a Ghana game in 2021, during a 2022 World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe, where a Thomas Partey strike secured a 1-0 victory for the Black Stars, eventually leading to their qualification to Qatar.



The upcoming Mali match holds significant importance for the four-time African champions, who have had a somewhat lacklustre start in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



With a win against Madagascar and a defeat against Comoros, they currently have three points, trailing surprised leaders Comoros by three. Mali, too, needs a win to revive their chances, having picked up four points from their previous two games.



A defeat for Ghana could potentially jeopardize their chances of securing the top spot in the group and qualifying directly for the tournament, which will be co-hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada.



The match is scheduled to take place on June 6, with Ghana hosting Central African Republic in Kumasi just four days later. These two matches are crucial for coach Otto Addo and the invited players.