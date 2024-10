Sports News of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

Source: BBC

The north London club currently occupies the sixth position in the Women's Super League (WSL), having secured only one victory in their first four matches of the 2024-25 season.



Renee Slegers, the assistant coach, will assume interim responsibilities.



"We express our gratitude to Jonas for his dedication to the club and the successes he has brought since his arrival in 2021," stated sporting director Edu.