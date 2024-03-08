Elders of Tontokrom and Asanko Gold commit to maintaining peace

Mining of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: GNA

The chiefs and elders of Tontokrom, a mining and farming community in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region, have promised to work collaboratively with the management of Asanko Gold Ghana Limited to ensure peaceful coexistence.



This came to light when Mr George Mireku Duker, a Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, held a meeting with the feuding factions to find an amicable solution to the recent violent clash between some residents in the community and security personnel from the Company.



Mr Duker, who led the discussions, on behalf of the sector minister, stressed the importance of dialogue in addressing the issues, instead of violence.



The Deputy Minister condemned, in no certain terms, the violent clashes and, thus charged the two parties to take responsibility for their actions.



He urged them to avoid such unfortunate incidents and form a new partnership, which would be premised on the community fulfilling its duties to Asanko Gold, while the company, in return, embarks on Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) to boost the welfare of the residents.



Mr Duker assured the company of government’s resolve to ensuring a smooth and successful operation in the community and pledged the Ministry’s resolve to work with allied agencies to provide adequate security to protect their concessions.



He urged it to initiate steps towards building sustainable relations with the community, which could be achieved through the implementation of CSR projects and engagement of the indigenes.



Turning his attention to the community, Mr Duker urged the elders of the town to call the youth to order when they went wrong and make sure that they used dialogue in addressing their grievances.



He condemned the youths’ encroachment on Asanko Gold’s concession and urged them to desist from such acts as that infringed on the mining laws of the country.



He assured of government’s commitment to providing a Community Mining Scheme for the area, noting that steps would be taken to secure a place where sustainable and responsible mining could take place.



The management of the company expressed gratitude to the government and the Ministry for the swift interventions.



The mining firm also promised to implement the proposals by the Ministry to ensure cordial relations with the host communities.