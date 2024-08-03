Eligibility-row boxer Khelif secures Paris medal

Sports News of Saturday, 3 August 2024

Source: BBC

Boxer Imane Khelif secured a welterweight medal at the Paris Olympics by defeating Hungarian Luca Anna Hamori, despite facing controversy over her gender eligibility.



The Algerian, who was banned from last year's World Championships by the International Boxing Association (IBA), has sparked significant controversy due to reported failed gender eligibility tests.



Khelif's emotional victory in the ring was met with cheers from loud Algerian support, as she went the full three rounds on Saturday, winning by unanimous decision.