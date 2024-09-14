You are here: HomeSports2024 09 14Article 1981337

Elite Cricket 'Clean'; Threat looms over T20 Leagues: Outgoing ICC Anti Corruption Unit Chief

Alex Marshall, the departing head of the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption unit, has stated that while top-tier cricket remains "safe and clean," the risk from corrupt individuals persists, especially in poorly managed franchise leagues.

As he concludes his seven-year tenure this November, Marshall expressed confidence in the integrity of the cricket being played.

However, he emphasized that corruptors are actively seeking opportunities to infiltrate the sport, particularly in lower-level leagues that lack proper oversight.

The ongoing financial incentives ensure that the threat of corruption will continue as long as vulnerabilities exist within the system.

