Elite referee team unveiled for 2023 CAF Africa Cup of Nations

Sports News of Monday, 25 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) has unveiled the distinguished panel of match officials set to preside over the highly anticipated TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023.



A comprehensive list of 68 officials, including 26 referees, 30 assistant referees, and 12 VAR referees, has been officially released, marking a significant stride in the meticulous preparations for the upcoming continental football spectacle.



Handpicked from a pool of highly experienced professionals spanning the African football landscape, these officials bring a wealth of experience garnered from their involvement in various CAF international competitions. The formidable ensemble promises to uphold the highest standards of officiating, ensuring fair play and the smooth execution of the tournament scheduled to unfold in Cote d’Ivoire from 13 January to 11 February 2023.



As the countdown to kick-off begins, all 68 selected referees are poised to descend upon Cote d’Ivoire on 5 January 2024, immersing themselves in an intensive refresher course. This program is designed not only to fine-tune their physical prowess but also to subject them to rigorous theoretical testing. The aim is to sharpen their judgment, enhance decision-making capabilities, and ensure that every match is administered with the utmost precision.



