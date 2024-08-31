You are here: HomeSports2024 08 31Article 1975691

Elon Musk proposes free emergency access to Starlink for stranded individuals

Elon Musk has unveiled plans to provide free emergency access to SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service for those stranded in remote areas lacking cellular coverage.

Announced via Musk's social media platform X, the initiative aims to offer a crucial lifeline to individuals who find themselves in distress far from civilization.

In his post, Musk highlighted the potential impact

