Elvis Addae's thunderous free-kick wins Cup for ASFN in Niger

Sports News of Monday, 8 July 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian footballer Elvis Bernard Addae netted the only goal as Association Sportive des Forces Armées Nigériennes (ASFN) secured a 1-0 victory against ASGN in the Coupe Nationale on Sunday.



The 22-year-old midfielder unleashed a powerful free-kick from 20 yards during the first half, clinching the win for his team.



Addae, who is in his first season in Niger, has been making a significant impression with his performance.



The ex-Susubribi FC player has scored a total of nine goals in 30 league matches so far.