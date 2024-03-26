Emanuel Awuley Quaye: Former Black Stars captain passes away

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian football is in mourning following the passing of former national team captain, Emanuel Awuley Quaye, known as Awulley Senior Quaye, who died on Monday, March 25, 2024.



The cause of death has not been disclosed.



Awulley Senior Quaye was a pivotal figure in Ghanaian football, notably leading the national team to victory in the Africa Cup of Nations in 1978. His leadership and skills on the field left a lasting impact on the sport in Ghana.



In 2023, Quaye was honored by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) during their 47th awards ceremony for his remarkable contributions to football. He used the platform to reflect on the sacrifices made by himself and his fellow players during their careers.



Quaye's legacy extends beyond the national team, as he was also a revered figure at Ghanaian club Great Olympics, playing a key role in the team's domestic success in the 1970s.



He was not only a football legend but also a father to former Ghana U-17 star Awuley Quaye Jnr, who gained fame by winning the U-17 World Cup in 1997, as well as Lawrence Awuley Quaye.