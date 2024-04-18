Emile Acquah scores to earn crucial point for Barrow against Crawley Town

Sports News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Emile Acquah, the Ghanaian striker born in England, continued to showcase his excellent form by scoring a goal for Barrow in their 1-1 draw against Crawley Town in League Two on Tuesday.



The game kicked off with both teams displaying strong defensive performances, while the Bluebirds focused on dominating the midfield.



Barrow had an early chance to score when Robbie Gotts delivered a precise cross to Luca Stephenson, whose powerful shot was expertly saved by English-born Ghanaian goalkeeper Corey Addai.



Barrow's determination paid off just before the break as Elliott Newby provided a superb cross into the box, allowing Emile Acquah to outmaneuver the Crawley defender and head the ball into the bottom right corner.



In the second half, Crawley Town was awarded a penalty in the 64th minute, which was confidently converted by Danilo Orsi, resulting in a 1-1 tie.



Acquah's fellow countryman, Sarpong-Wiredu, was in the starting lineup for Barrow and played for 72 minutes at the Broadfield Stadium.



Acquah has been a crucial figure in Barrow's offensive line this season, featuring in 41 matches, scoring seven goals, and providing two assists in the league.