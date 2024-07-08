You are here: HomeSports2024 07 08Article 1958231

Source: Apexnewshub

Emma Navarro upsets Coco Gauff in straight sets at Wimbledon

Emma Navarro Emma Navarro

Gauff struggled from the beginning in the Wimbledon final match, despite having defeated Navarro in January.

She commended Navarro's skills before their match, and Navarro displayed her talent on Sunday.

With Gauff's victory, only two of the top-10 seeds remain in the women's draw: No. 4 Elena Rybakina and No. 7 Jasmine Paolini.

Paolini advanced after Madison Keys retired in their match. Top-seeded Iga Swiatek was upset by Yulia Putintseva on Saturday.

