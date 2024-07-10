You are here: HomeSports2024 07 10Article 1958831

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Emmanuel Antwi joins Asante Kotoko on a three-year contract

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Emmanuel Antwi Emmanuel Antwi

Ghanaian midfielder, Emmanuel Antwi, has officially completed his transfer to Asante Kotoko on a three-year contract. The signing was finalized on Tuesday, July 9, following a successful medical examination.

In a statement released by Asante Kotoko, the club expressed their satisfaction with the acquisition of Emmanuel Antwi on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old midfielder is looking forward

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment