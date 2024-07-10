Emmanuel Antwi joins Asante Kotoko on a three-year contract

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian midfielder, Emmanuel Antwi, has officially completed his transfer to Asante Kotoko on a three-year contract. The signing was finalized on Tuesday, July 9, following a successful medical examination.



In a statement released by Asante Kotoko, the club expressed their satisfaction with the acquisition of Emmanuel Antwi on a free transfer.



The 24-year-old midfielder is looking forward



to representing the Porcupines and fulfilling a childhood dream of playing for the team.



Emmanuel Antwi shared his excitement with the media team of Asante Kotoko, emphasizing his eagerness to begin playing for the club.



He mentioned that he is thrilled to wear the team's jersey and is ready to contribute to the team's success.



Antwi also highlighted that his familiarity with some of the current players will help him settle in quickly and focus on the upcoming challenges.