You are here: HomeSports2024 07 10Article 1959089

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Emmanuel Antwi reveals Asante Kotoko ambition after switching from Great Olympics

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Emmanuel Antwi Emmanuel Antwi

Midfielder Emmanuel Antwi has shared his aspirations following his move from Great Olympics to Asante Kotoko in the current transfer window.

The 24-year-old officially joined Kotoko on Tuesday, agreeing to a three-year contract with the Porcupine Warriors.

Antwi is set to have a significant role for the Ghanaian powerhouse in the upcoming season after a

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment