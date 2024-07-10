You are here: HomeSports2024 07 10Article 1959098

Emmanuel Antwi shares excitement after dream move to Asante Kotoko

Emmanuel Antwi, the former Great Olympics midfielder, expressed his delight after successfully securing a move to Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.

The 24-year-old finalized his transfer to Kotoko on Tuesday, penning a three-year contract with the Porcupine Warriors.

Antwi is anticipated to play a significant role for the Ghanaian giants in the upcoming season,

