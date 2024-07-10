Emmanuel Antwi shares excitement after dream move to Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Emmanuel Antwi, the former Great Olympics midfielder, expressed his delight after successfully securing a move to Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.



The 24-year-old finalized his transfer to Kotoko on Tuesday, penning a three-year contract with the Porcupine Warriors.



Antwi is anticipated to play a significant role for the Ghanaian giants in the upcoming season,



Read full articleaiming to bounce back from a disappointing performance in the 2023/24 campaign.



In an interview with the club's media, Antwi shared his happiness at realizing his dream of joining Kotoko. "I am extremely pleased to be here. This is a dream come true for me. I have always aspired to play for Kotoko, and finally, I have the chance to be a part of this team.



"I am truly thrilled to be here." Antwi also revealed his reasons for selecting Kotoko over other clubs, stating, "I have always supported Kotoko and have a deep affection for everything related to the club. My support for Kotoko began in my childhood." Despite Great Olympics' relegation, Antwi stood out in the recently concluded Ghana Premier League season.



The midfielder is looking forward to settling in at Asante Kotoko and making a positive impact.