Emmanuel Boateng scores as Rio Ave secures 2-1 victory over Vitoria de Guimaraes

Sports News of Sunday, 5 May 2024

Emmanuel Boateng, the Ghanaian forward, played a crucial role in Rio Ave's victory over Vitoria de Guimaraes in the Portuguese Liga. The match took place at the Estádio do Rio Ave Futebol Clube, where Boateng showcased his endurance and dedication by playing the entire game.



Before the match, Rio Ave had won 7 times against Vitoria de Guimaraes' 14 victories, with 6 draws between them. Despite Vitoria de Guimaraes having more possession, both teams had an equal number of shots during the game.



The scoring started in the 37th minute when Joca from Rio Ave scored a right-footed shot from outside the box, assisted by Abdul-Aziz Yakubu, Boateng's fellow Ghanaian teammate. Yakubu played for Rio Ave and was substituted after 45 minutes.



In the 56th minute, Boateng further extended Rio Ave's lead with a right-footed shot from outside the box, finding the top right corner of the net. Mateo Tanlongo provided the assist after a fast break, highlighting Boateng's ability to capitalize on quick transitions.



Vitoria Guimaraes managed to score a goal in the 90+4 minute through Nuno Santos, who struck a left-footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner kick. However, it was not enough to change the outcome of the match.



Boateng has been a key player for Rio Ave this season, featuring in 25 games, scoring seven goals, and providing two assists in the league.



In their next league game, Rio Ave will face Portimonense.