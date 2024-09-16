You are here: HomeSports2024 09 16Article 1982102

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Emmanuel Boateng scores maiden goal in Saudi Arabia as Al Orobah draw with Al Kholood

Emmanuel Boateng, the Ghanaian forward, scored his first goal in the Saudi Pro League, helping Al Orobah secure a thrilling 3-3 draw against Al Kholood.

The striker joined the Saudi club this summer after leaving Portuguese team Rio Ave, signing a one-year contract.

After making an impact in his first two matches, Boateng found the net with a strong header during the match, earning him the Man of the Match title at Al Hazem Club Stadium.

