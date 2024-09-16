Emmanuel Boateng scores maiden goal in Saudi Arabia as Al Orobah draw with Al Kholood

Sports News of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Emmanuel Boateng, the Ghanaian forward, scored his first goal in the Saudi Pro League, helping Al Orobah secure a thrilling 3-3 draw against Al Kholood.



The striker joined the Saudi club this summer after leaving Portuguese team Rio Ave, signing a one-year contract.



After making an impact in his first two matches, Boateng found the net with a strong header during the match, earning him the Man of the Match title at Al Hazem Club Stadium.