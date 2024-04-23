Emmanuel Dzigbah undergoes successful meniscus repair surgery in Serbia

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Accra Lions Football Club's midfielder, Emmanuel Dzigbah, successfully underwent meniscus repair surgery in Serbia.



The Ghana Premier League team flew him to Serbia to address his injury.



The surgery, conducted in Belgrade, was confirmed by the club on Monday, April 22.



Chairman Oliver Koenig expressed the club's commitment to providing top-notch medical care for all players.



Due to the injury's complexity, Ghanaian doctors recommended seeking treatment abroad for Emmanuel.



Koenig stated, "We are delighted with the successful surgery and look forward to his swift return to the field. We wish Emmanuel a speedy recovery."



