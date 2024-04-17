Emmanuel Gyamfi refuses to close door on possible Asante Kotoko return

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Emmanuel Gyamfi, the winger for Aduana Football Club, has not ruled out the possibility of returning to his former club, Asante Kotoko.



Gyamfi, who was the captain of the Porcupine Warriors, played under current coach Prosper Ogum during the 2021/22 season, where they won the Ghana Premier League title.



He had been with Asante Kotoko since 2016 before leaving to join the FireBoyss three seasons ago.



In an interview with Ghana Sports Page, the 29-year-old expressed his concern about the current struggles of the club and expressed his desire for things to improve. When asked about the possibility of returning to the Baba Yara Stadium, Gyamfi chose not to engage in any discussion about his future.



"I cannot disclose the details of my contract with Aduana publicly, but I can say that I am a professional footballer. If a team approaches me with a good offer of favourable terms, I will likely join them."



Asante Kotoko has only won one game in the entire year of 2024 and currently sits in 11th place on the Ghana Premier League table. The team has suffered six defeats in their last seven league matches, leading to strained relations between the management and the fans.