Sports News of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Emmanuel Gyasi's crucial performance propelled Empoli to secure their Serie A survival in a thrilling victory against AS Roma.



As the team faced the threat of relegation, Gyasi's pivotal role became evident when he provided the assist for the opening goal, skillfully converted by Matteo Cancellieri.



Despite AS Roma's equalizer just before half-time, Gyasi's impact on the game cannot be understated.