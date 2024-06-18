Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi lands CAF role as Professional Football Manager after leaving Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 June 2024

Source: Football Ghana

Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, the former Administrative Manager of Asante Kotoko, has been appointed as the Professional Football Manager of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).



Dasoberi's appointment will begin on July 1, 2024, and he will be responsible for overseeing the CAF Club Licensing System, Stadium Licensing, and League Development.



He will also contribute to the Professional Football department's programs and activities and revise national club licensing regulations submitted by member associations.



Dasoberi expressed his gratitude to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his blessings and advice and acknowledged that it was a sad decision to leave Kotoko but hopes to return one day.