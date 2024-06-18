You are here: HomeSports2024 06 18Article 1951817

Source: Football Ghana

Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi lands CAF role as Professional Football Manager after leaving Asante Kotoko

Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, the former Administrative Manager of Asante Kotoko, has been appointed as the Professional Football Manager of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Dasoberi's appointment will begin on July 1, 2024, and he will be responsible for overseeing the CAF Club Licensing System, Stadium Licensing, and League Development.

He will also contribute to the Professional Football department's programs and activities and revise national club licensing regulations submitted by member associations.

Dasoberi expressed his gratitude to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his blessings and advice and acknowledged that it was a sad decision to leave Kotoko but hopes to return one day.

