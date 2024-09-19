Emmanuel-Thomas charged after £600,000 of cannabis seized at Stansted

Sports News of Thursday, 19 September 2024

Source: BBC

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, a professional footballer, has been detained for allegedly coordinating the importation of drugs.



The 33-year-old striker, who plays for Greenock Morton, was arrested at his residence in Gourock, close to Glasgow, on Wednesday and subsequently taken to Carlisle for interrogation.



He is currently in custody and is set to appear before Carlisle Magistrates on Thursday, facing charges related to the importation of class B drugs.