You are here: HomeSports2024 09 19Article 1983452

Sports News of Thursday, 19 September 2024

    

Source: BBC

Emmanuel-Thomas charged after £600,000 of cannabis seized at Stansted

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is accused of importing Class B drugs Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is accused of importing Class B drugs

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, a professional footballer, has been detained for allegedly coordinating the importation of drugs.

The 33-year-old striker, who plays for Greenock Morton, was arrested at his residence in Gourock, close to Glasgow, on Wednesday and subsequently taken to Carlisle for interrogation.

He is currently in custody and is set to appear before Carlisle Magistrates on Thursday, facing charges related to the importation of class B drugs.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment