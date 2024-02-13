Emmanuel Yeboah scores superb goal for Brøndby IF against Hillerød

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Source: Football Ghana

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Yeboah delivered an outstanding performance to help Brøndby IF share the spoils with Hillerød in friendly.



The former Young Apostles striker scored an acrobatic goal as his side played out a 3-3 draw against their opponent on Monday.



Hillerød handed Brøndby an early scare after Sebastian Pingel broke the deadlock after just three minutes into the game before extending his side lead four minutes later. They went to recess with the advantage.



Brøndby pulled one back through Clement Bischoff, six minutes after the halftime break but Sebastian Pingel found the back of the net again in the 56th minute, sealing a hat-trick in the clash.



Putting up a stellar performance, Brondby scored twice through Emmanuel Yeboah and Oscar Schwartau in the 63rd and 81st minutes marks respectively to snatch a draw.



Watch Emmanuel Yeboah's stunning goal below:



