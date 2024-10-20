Emotional Ngannou stops Ferreira in first round on MMA return

Sports News of Sunday, 20 October 2024

Source: BBC

Francis Ngannou made a poignant return to mixed martial arts, achieving a first-round knockout against Renan Ferreira at the PFL Super Fights in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



After nearly three years away from the sport, the Cameroonian fighter delivered powerful ground strikes that led to the stoppage.



Overcome with emotion, the 38-year-old dedicated his win to his late son, Kobe, who died earlier this year at just 15 months old.



Ngannou expressed, "My thoughts are solely with my son Kobe. I accepted this fight for him."