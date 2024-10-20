You are here: HomeSports2024 10 20Article 1996022

Source: BBC

Emotional Ngannou stops Ferreira in first round on MMA return

The victory was Ngannou's 13th career win by knockout

Francis Ngannou made a poignant return to mixed martial arts, achieving a first-round knockout against Renan Ferreira at the PFL Super Fights in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

After nearly three years away from the sport, the Cameroonian fighter delivered powerful ground strikes that led to the stoppage.

Overcome with emotion, the 38-year-old dedicated his win to his late son, Kobe, who died earlier this year at just 15 months old.

Ngannou expressed, "My thoughts are solely with my son Kobe. I accepted this fight for him."

