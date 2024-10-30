“Emotions got the better of him” — Agyemang-Badu shares his thoughts on Mohammed Kudus’ red card

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has expressed his views on Mohammed Kudus's red card during West Ham's loss to Tottenham Hotspur. In an interview with 3Sports, Badu suggested that Kudus let his emotions take over during the match.



He acknowledged that mistakes are inherent in football and emphasized the importance of support for Kudus, stating, "I genuinely believe he has the



Read full article.potential to become one of Africa's finest players." Badu noted that while Kudus had a strong start to the year, his emotions ultimately led to the red card incident.



Badu is optimistic that Kudus will learn from this experience and grow as a player.



He remarked, "Being young, he will take this as a lesson and improve. Over time, we can expect him to advance and possibly play for some of the top clubs globally."



Following the incident, Kudus has already completed a one-match suspension as the English FA investigates the misconduct charge related to the red card.