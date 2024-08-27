You are here: HomeSports2024 08 27Article 1974215

Source: Footballghana

Empoli's Emmanuel Gyasi: Avenge 7-0 loss with well-prepared victory over Roma

Empoli midfielder Emmanuel Gyasi conveyed his pleasure following their 2-1 away triumph over Roma, emphasizing that the match was meticulously prepared.

In an interview with DAZN after the game, Gyasi underscored the team's resolve to rectify their previous 7-0 defeat to Roma that occurred less than a year ago.

The 30-year-old Ghanaian was instrumental in the victory, netting the opening goal and playing the full match.

Lorenzo Colombo's successful penalty extended Empoli's advantage before Roma managed a late goal through Eldor Shomurodov. Despite this late effort, Empoli successfully secured a significant victory at the Stadio Olimpico.

