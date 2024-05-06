Empowering youth and children through sports: The 2024 Playmaker camp

Sports News of Monday, 6 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In Ghana, sports are more than just games; they are avenues for empowerment, community development, and personal growth.



The Playmakers camp, a cornerstone of the Game project by DUNK in collaboration with YEFL Ghana, exemplifies this ethos.



The 2024 edition of the Playmaker Camp kicked off with a Training of Trainers (ToT) program in Accra, setting the stage for a transformative journey for both participants and facilitators.



Then followed up with a camp in Accra and another in Tamale.



Zone 7 Training: Equipping Playmakers



In Tamale where YEFL-Ghana hosts Zone, a cadre of 22 participated in the playmakers camp for 2 days. Nestled within the halls of WhizKid Academy, participants engaged in a holistic curriculum, spanning from life skills workshops to practical sports drills.



Led by an experienced gender and feminist advocate from SWIDA Ghana, participants delved into discussions on feminism, gender equality, and equity.



Through candid storytelling and reflective dialogue, barriers crumbled, paving the way for newfound understanding and empowerment.



Armed with newfound knowledge, these playmakers are poised to guide their peers and children through weekly practices, igniting a wave of empowerment in the Jisonayili community.



The heartbeat of the Playmaker Camp lies in its practical approach.



The training also focused on honing the craft playmakers through immersive drills, infusing sports sessions with life lessons.



From effective communication to creative problem-solving, participants emerged not only as adept athletes but as well-rounded individuals poised for success on and off the field.



A seasoned playmaker shared the value of being a playmaker. "Through The Game and DUNK's implementing partner in Tamale, YEFL-Ghana, I've gained access to incredible opportunities I wouldn't have had otherwise," he explained.



"My dedication to the program led to a chance to travel abroad. The experience empowered me and made me stand out among my colleagues. I urge all of you to take this seriously."



This experience highlights the benefits of being a playmaker, extending beyond just teaching sports. It fosters personal growth, opens doors to new possibilities, and empowers individuals to reach their full potential.



A new playmaker expressed his gratitude to be part of such an energetic and engaging project towards personal and community development.



The 2024 Playmaker Camp isn't just a sporting event; it's a testament to the power of sports as a vehicle for empowerment and growth.



As playmakers gear up to lead their communities towards a brighter future, the legacy of the Game Project continues to inspire, one practice at a time.



At its core, the Game Playmaker is a beacon of inclusivity and empowerment. Children and youth of all genders converge in weekly practices, not only to hone their athletic prowess but also to cultivate essential life skills.



Through interactive games and drills, participants transcend mere sportsmanship, embracing qualities like teamwork, leadership, and resilience.