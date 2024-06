Sports News of Sunday, 9 June 2024

Source: BBC

Brazil secured a 3-2 victory over Mexico in a Copa America warm-up match in Texas, with teenager Endrick scoring the winning goal in stoppage time.



The 17-year-old forward netted his third goal for Brazil, heading in a cross by Vinicius Jr.



Fulham's Andreas Pereira and Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli also found the back of the net for Brazil, while Mexico's Julian Quinones and Guillermo Martinez Ayala scored for their team.