Source: BBC

England and Australia draw T20 series after washout

Heavy rain saw the third T20 international abandoned without a ball being bowled

The T20 series between England and Australia concluded in a tie after the third match at Old Trafford was canceled due to heavy rain. Persistent rainfall in Manchester throughout the day halted any play, resulting in a final series score of 1-1.

Australia secured a convincing win in the first T20 in Southampton, where Travis Head scored a quick half-century. England bounced back in the second match in Cardiff, thanks to Liam Livingstone's impressive 87 runs.

However, the weather thwarted any possibility of a decisive match, leading umpires to officially abandon the game at 16:15 BST.

