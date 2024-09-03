England appoint McCullum as white-ball coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 September 2024

Source: BBC

England has named Brendon McCullum as the new head coach for their men's white-ball team, a position he will hold alongside his current duties as Test coach.



The 42-year-old replaces Australian Matthew Mott, who resigned following the T20 World Cup this summer, and will officially start his dual role in January 2025.



McCullum, who has led a significant transformation of the Test squad with captain Ben Stokes, expressed his excitement about the new contract that broadens his responsibilities and extends his tenure with England until the end of 2027.