England beat New Zealand in rain-affected second T20

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Source: BBC

England secured a 23-run victory over New Zealand in the second T20 at Hove, using the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method due to rain.



The match was shortened to nine overs a side after a two-hour delay. Alice Capsey's quick 28 off 15 balls helped England post 89-6.



New Zealand struggled at 42-5 before heavy rain ended the game prematurely.



Charlie Dean shone with 2-3 in one over, with Lauren Bell, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Sophie Ecclestone also taking wickets. The third T20 will be held in Canterbury on Thursday.