England begin Euro 2024 campaign with win over Serbia

Sports News of Monday, 17 June 2024

Source: BBC

Jude Bellingham's impressive performance led England to a win against Serbia in their Euro 2024 opener.



He scored the winning goal with a powerful header in the 13th minute. England started strong but slowed down in the second half, allowing Serbia to apply pressure.



Jordan Pickford made a crucial late save, and Harry Kane nearly scored a second goal. Despite needing improvement, the win sets England up for a positive second Group C game against Denmark.



Bellingham's performance solidified his status as England's new superstar.