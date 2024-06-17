You are here: HomeSports2024 06 17Article 1951220

Source: BBC

England begin Euro 2024 campaign with win over Serbia

Jude Bellingham's impressive performance led England to a win against Serbia in their Euro 2024 opener.

He scored the winning goal with a powerful header in the 13th minute. England started strong but slowed down in the second half, allowing Serbia to apply pressure.

Jordan Pickford made a crucial late save, and Harry Kane nearly scored a second goal. Despite needing improvement, the win sets England up for a positive second Group C game against Denmark.

Bellingham's performance solidified his status as England's new superstar.

