You are here: HomeSports2024 09 10Article 1979735

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 September 2024

    

Source: BBC

England drop batter Lawrence for Pakistan tour

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dan Lawrence played his first Tests in more than two years against Sri Lanka Dan Lawrence played his first Tests in more than two years against Sri Lanka

England has excluded batter Dan Lawrence from the squad for the upcoming tour of Pakistan, opting instead to include newcomers Jordan Cox and Brydon Carse in a 17-player lineup.

Captain Ben Stokes is set to return for the three Test matches in October after recovering from a hamstring injury that sidelined him during the 2-1 series victory over Sri Lanka.

Additionally, opener Zak Crawley is back in the squad after missing the previous series due to a broken finger.

With Crawley unavailable, Lawrence had the chance to open the batting, stepping away from his typical middle-order role.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment