England gain more control over stars in £264m deal

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 September 2024

Source: BBC

England's head coach, Steve Borthwick, has gained increased authority over his top players due to a significant new agreement among the key figures in men's rugby.



This eight-year arrangement will provide enhanced contracts for up to 25 England players, allowing Borthwick to have the ultimate decision-making power regarding sports science and medical issues.



The Rugby Football Union is set to contribute £33 million annually to Premiership clubs as part of the Professional Game Partnership's goal to develop elite English teams and successful professional leagues.