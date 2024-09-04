You are here: HomeSports2024 09 04Article 1977410

Source: BBC

England gain more control over stars in £264m deal

England's Jamie George and Maro Itoje (centre) England's Jamie George and Maro Itoje (centre)

England's head coach, Steve Borthwick, has gained increased authority over his top players due to a significant new agreement among the key figures in men's rugby.

This eight-year arrangement will provide enhanced contracts for up to 25 England players, allowing Borthwick to have the ultimate decision-making power regarding sports science and medical issues.

The Rugby Football Union is set to contribute £33 million annually to Premiership clubs as part of the Professional Game Partnership's goal to develop elite English teams and successful professional leagues.

