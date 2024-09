Sports News of Saturday, 7 September 2024

Source: BBC

On an intriguing second day at The Kia Oval, England allowed Sri Lanka to regain momentum in the final Test.



The home team lost wickets and was dismissed for 325, while Sri Lanka managed to score 211-5, trailing by 114 runs.



Similar to the previous day, poor light posed a persistent challenge, leading to the unusual scenario of Chris Woakes delivering four off-spin deliveries.