Sports News of Thursday, 11 July 2024

Source: BBC

Gareth Southgate expressed pride in England's recent performances, stating that they have provided fans with unforgettable moments in the past 50 years.



A late goal secured a 2-1 victory over the Netherlands, setting up l showdown with Spain.



Southgate aims to build on their previous Euro 2020 final appearance and hopes for a better outcome this time.