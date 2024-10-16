England need manager who can deliver trophy - Shearer

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 October 2024

Source: BBC

Alan Shearer, the former captain of England, emphasizes that the Three Lions require a manager capable of securing a trophy after the appointment of German Thomas Tuchel as their new head coach.



Tuchel, aged 51, will become the third non-British permanent manager of the England men's team when he begins his role in January.



Having previously led Chelsea to a Champions League victory in 2021, Tuchel's mission is to guide England to the 2026 World Cup, aiming to break a 60-year drought for a significant trophy.