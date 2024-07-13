'England play terrible football' - who do neutral fans want to win final?

Sports News of Saturday, 13 July 2024

After 50 matches in 30 days, the Euro 2024 final will see England and Spain competing against each other.



Spain has shown remarkable consistency in Germany, winning all their matches without requiring penalties to reach the final.



On the other hand, England had a slow start but managed to reach the final game of the European Championship



for the second consecutive tournament.



Despite their teams being eliminated, fans from various parts of the continent are present in Berlin to enjoy the pre-final atmosphere.



BBC Sport interviewed some of these fans to gather their opinions on who they believe will emerge victorious in the final.