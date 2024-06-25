You are here: HomeSports2024 06 25Article 1954061

Source: BBC

England qualify for last 16 at Euro 2024

England have made it into the knockout stages in all four tournaments England have made it into the knockout stages in all four tournaments

England secures a spot in the last 16 of Euro 2024 ahead of their final group game, thanks to Spain's 1-0 victory over Albania. The Netherlands and France also advance from Group D.

Despite their upcoming match against Slovenia, England is already guaranteed a place in the next phase.

With four points from a win against Serbia and a draw with Denmark, England's qualification was further solidified by Albania's loss.

If England defeats Slovenia, they will top Group C, but even a draw could see them finish first if Denmark fails to beat Serbia.

