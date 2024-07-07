England reach Euro 2024 semi-finals with penalty shootout win against Switzerland

Sports News of Sunday, 7 July 2024

Source: BBC

England secured a Euro 2024 semi-final spot by beating Switzerland on penalties in Dusseldorf.



England, saved by Jude Bellingham's late equaliser against Slovakia in the last 16, faced trouble again when Breel Embolo scored with 15 minutes left. Bukayo Saka's brilliant low shot equalized five minutes later. The match went to extra time, but no winner emerged.



In the penalty shootout, Jordan Pickford saved Manuel Akanji's spot-kick, while Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Saka, and Ivan Toney scored for England. Trent Alexander-Arnold's decisive penalty sealed the win.



England will face the Netherlands in Dortmund on Wednesday.