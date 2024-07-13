England reaching Euros final feels 'normal' - Southgate

Sports News of Saturday, 13 July 2024

Source: BBC

Gareth Southgate has expressed that England felt "perhaps less satisfaction" in reaching the Euro 2024 final compared to their Euro 2020 experience.



The Three Lions secured a 2-1 victory over the Netherlands, setting up a rematch with Spain after finishing as runners-up in 2021 to Italy.



Southgate noted the team’s increased experience, having reached the semi-finals or better in three of his four major tournaments, but without a trophy.



He acknowledged that while the achievement of reaching another final is significant, the focus is now on winning, emphasizing that their legacy will be defined by the outcome of the upcoming match.