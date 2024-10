Sports News of Wednesday, 16 October 2024

Source: BBC

Ben Stokes was batting in the middle for the first time since July

Pakistan's spinners dismantled England's middle order, dramatically shifting the momentum of the second Test on day two in Multan.



England appeared to be in control, responding to Pakistan's total of 366 with Ben Duckett's aggressive 114.



The visitors had advanced to 211-2, looking to secure a vital lead, when off-spinner Sajid Khan sparked a turnaround for Pakistan.