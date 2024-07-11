England to face Spain in Euro 2024 final - what to expect

Sports News of Thursday, 11 July 2024

Source: BBC

England is set to clash with Spain in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin after defeating the Netherlands 2-1 in the semi-final.



The match will kick off at 20:00 BST and will be broadcast live on BBC One, iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, and the BBC Sport website and app. ITV will also air the final.



The Three Lions aim to surpass their Euro 2020 performance where they lost to Italy in the final. Spain, the three-time champions, stand in their way.



England has won both of their previous encounters against Spain in European Championships - in 1980 and 1996.