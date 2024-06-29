England youngster to Germany star - the rise of Musiala

Sports News of Saturday, 29 June 2024

Source: BBC

Jamal Musiala's outstanding displays for Germany at Euro 2024 have been a source of joy, but it comes with a tinge of sadness for England.



Social media is flooded with images of Musiala donning the iconic Three Lions jersey, celebrating victories and goals alongside midfielder Jude Bellingham during his younger years.



England football might have experienced a sense of FOMO, as the 21-year-old netted two goals in his first three appearances and was awarded the player of the match in the 5-1 triumph over Scotland in the tournament opener.



Germany's coach Julian Nagelsmann praises the "exceptional" Musiala, urging him to continue performing "as if he is playing on a small pitch in Germany or England with his buddies".