Joseph Wollacott, the goalkeeper for the Black Stars, made his debut for Crawley Town during their English League One season opener, where they triumphed over Blackpool with a score of 2-1 on Saturday, August 10, 2024.



The 27-year-old joined Crawley after spending a year with Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership, a period that was significantly affected by injuries.





Wollacott's contributions were crucial, as he executed three vital saves and made three successful runs, reinforcing his importance in the team's victory at Broadfield Stadium.



The match commenced with Crawley Town taking an early lead in the 16th minute, when Rushian Hepburn-Murphy scored with a well-placed right-footed shot from the centre of the box, following a precise through ball from Jeremy Kelly.



The home team continued to assert their dominance, quickly extending their lead. Junior Quitirna netted a powerful shot from the left side of the box, assisted by Ronan Darcy, which allowed Crawley to enter halftime with a comfortable 2-0 advantage.



In the second half, Blackpool mounted a comeback, with Ashley Fletcher scoring in the 74th minute to narrow the gap.



Nevertheless, Crawley Town's defence remained resolute, enabling them to secure the victory and commence the season positively. The team aims to build on this encouraging start as they progress through their League One campaign.