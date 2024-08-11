You are here: HomeSports2024 08 11Article 1969109

English League One: Joseph Wollacott makes Crawley Town debut in win over Blackpool

Joseph Wollacott, the goalkeeper for the Black Stars, made his debut for Crawley Town during their English League One season opener, where they triumphed over Blackpool with a score of 2-1 on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

The 27-year-old joined Crawley after spending a year with Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership, a period that was significantly affected by injuries.


